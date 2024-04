BALANGIR: Kantabanji town was shut down completely over a 12-hour bandh call protesting the construction of a new bus stand on Wednesday. The Kantabanji Nagar and Samaleswari market complex committee had called for bandh.

The protest led to closure of educational institutions, shops and businesses across the area. Vehicular movement was also affected as bandh supporters were seen picketing at various locations. The dawn-to-dusk bandh disturbed day-to-day activities.

Sachidanand Mishra, president of the market complex committee said the proposed bus stand is far from the town and all the buses will cross the town resulting in traffic congestion. He stated that 300 shop owners in the complex will lose their business after construction of the bus stand. “We demand development of the old bus stand instead of construction of the new,” added Mishra.