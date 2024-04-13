Is BJD mulling an outsider from Jeypore Assembly seat?

JEYPORE: Even as the BJD announced the fourth list of candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats on Thursday, its silence over the candidate for the Jeypore seat has given rise to the likelihood of an outsider being fielded from the constituency this time.

Sources said though former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda left no stone unturned to win a BJD ticket from the constituency either for himself or his wife Indira Nanda, no positive indication from the party in Bhubaneswar in this connection has only fuelled the rumours.

Aspirants such as Subash Raut and Bidurani Mishra had also been eyeing the BJD ticket but they too failed to win the ruling party’s confidence owing to their inexperience in organisational skills and lack of political exposure.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that BJD general secretary and former president of the party from Koraput Iswar Chandra Panigrahi might contest from the Jeypore seat this time.

Now president of Koraput Central Cooperative Bank, Panigrahi, during his tenure as president of BJD district unit had good organisational skills for which the party might consider him.

Supporters of Rabi Nanda are, on the other hand, still lobbying hard in Bhubaneswar in the hope that the party might consider the veteran leader’s candidature given his three-time win from the BJD seat in 2000, 2004 and 2009 elections.

However, sources said the party is reluctant to field Nanda this time as he lost the seat in 2014 and 2019 elections to Congress rival Taraprasad Bahinipati.

Nanda had secured 54,334 votes but Bahinipati won by getting 59,785 votes during the 2019 polls. Similarly in 2014, while Nanda received 57,011 votes, Bahinipati polled 65,378 votes.