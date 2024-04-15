BJD stares at a tough battle with BJP in its stronghold Aska

BHUBANESWAR: Aska parliamentary constituency is vital for BJD for several reasons including the fact that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik represents Hinjili Assembly segment which is part of the seat.

Besides, the chief minister had made his electoral debut from the Lok Sabha seat in a by-election in 1997 following the demise of his father Biju Patnaik. Biju Babu had won from the constituency in 1996. The chief minister was later elected from the seat twice in 1998 and 1999. He then went on to become the Union minister for steel and mines in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

The BJD has never repeated the same candidate twice from the seat except Naveen Patnaik. Following the trend, a new face Ranjita Sahu has been fielded from the seat this time by replacing sitting MP Pramila Bisoyi. Ranjita, who belongs to Kodala area of the district, is known for working for migrant labourers from the district. Besides, both parents of Ranjita, who are former chairpersons of Kodala NAC, are now in BJD.

But despite the fact that Aska Lok Sabha seat has a solid BJD base, Ranjita is pitted against Anita Subhadarshini of BJP, who had polled nearly 3.5 lakh votes from the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Anita is the daughter of veteran leader and former minister Ramakrushna Patnaik, a close associate of both Biju Patnaik and Naveen. Ramakrushna is popular leader of Ganjam district.