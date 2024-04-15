BJP leaders intimidating women: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing state BJP leaders of trying to coerce ASHA, anganwadi and Mission Shakti workers to vote for the party, BJD on Sunday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking immediate protection for them.

A BJD delegation led by party’s Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo and others, submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer (CEO), Odisha in this regard and alleged Odisha BJP leaders and candidates are defaming, intimidating, harrassing and even character assassinating ASHA and anganwadi workers as well as Mission Shakti leaders and members.

“Workers at the grasroots are being targeted with threats of job loss and other consequences if they do not comply with the demands. This is a clear violation of their rights and an attempt to manipulate the electoral process through fear and intimidation,” alleged the BJD leaders in their memo. The regional party requested ECI to provide protection to the workers and ensure they perform their duties without fear and interference. “The respect and dignity of these workers must be upheld and they should not be used as pawns in political games,” the party stressed.

It also urged ECI to take strong and immediate action against BJP leaders and candidates responsible for the threats to uphold the principles of free and fair elections.