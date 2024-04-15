BJP not finding candidates for Assembly, says BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday targeted the BJP for delaying release of its candidates list for rest of the Assembly seats.

Taking to X, BJD spokesperson Ipsita Sahoo said search for candidates by the senior BJP leaders is going on for the last 15 days. “Everyday senior BJP leaders are announcing that the list of candidates will be released within the next two to three days, but there is no list so far,” she added.

Sahoo said it seems the search for candidates is still going on in the BJP. The saffron party inducted leaders from different political parties, but they are not interested to contest election. Many of them have informed the state leadership of BJP that they are not interested to contest as they are sure that they will be defeated at the hands of the BJD candidates, she added. “We hope BJP will announce candidates for rest of the Assembly seats by the time filing of nominations starts,” she said.