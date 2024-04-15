Give Congress a chance: LS poll candidate Yasir Nawaz

BHUBANESWAR: Constituents of Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat want change and will pick a young and new face fielded by Congress in the ensuing elections, said Yasir Nawaz on Sunday, after his nomination by the party.

Nawaz will now take on BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi and BJD’s Manmath Routray from the parliamentary constituency. Speaking to mediapersons, Nawaz said candidates of both BJD and BJP, whom people elected from the Lok Sabha constituency, have breached their trust and failed to live up to their expectations due to which people have now decided to support the Congress. He said as an NSUI leader he had worked sincerely and fought against the anti-people activities of both BJD and BJP in Bhubaneswar.

“I have always raised my voice and agitated against BJP and BJD leaders for their failure in addressing people’s plight and am confident that people of Bhubaneswar will stand with me in this election,” he said.