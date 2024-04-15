Jajpur: Show of strength by disgruntled BJP leader

JAJPUR: In a show of strength, disgruntled BJP leader and aspirant for party ticket from Dharmasala Assembly seat Himansu Sekhar Sahoo organised a huge public meeting of his supporters at Jaraka Bazaar Mahotsav ground here on Sunday.

Thousands of BJP workers from across the Assembly seat participated in the meeting. Addressing the gathering, Sahoo said, “I am with the BJP though the party has not declared me as its candidate. I have worked for the party tirelessly and made it stronger. The party has assured me that I will have the opportunity to fight from Dharmasala.” The BJP has officially declared Smrutirekha Pahi as its candidate from Dharmasala.