Will Rabi Nanda jump ship to BJP if denied BJD ticket?

JEYPORE: Speculation is rife about former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda joining BJP if he is denied a ticket by the BJD to contest the election from Jeypore Assembly seat.

With BJP yet to announce its candidate and BJD not confirming its ticket either to Nanda or his wife Indira, it is being reported that the former Jeypore MLA may switch over to the saffron party to save his political career.

Nanda along with his supporters reportedly met top BJD leaders in Bhubaneswar on Saturday and expressed his desire to fight the polls from Jeypore. However, he was not given any assurance about his candidature. It is being believed that the ruling party may field a new candidate from Jeypore seat.

The BJP, meanwhile, is waiting for the BJD to announce its candidate before deciding its nominee from the seat. Political observers believe that if Nanda is denied the BJD ticket, the saffron party may rope in the veteran leader to bolster its winning prospects in Jeypore.

State executive committee member Gautam Samantaray and Himanshu Mohapatra, who joined the saffron party three months back, are the frontrunners for BJP ticket from Jeypore.

Sources said several loyalists of Nanda have already advised him to join the BJP as there is a strong wave for BJP in Jeypore Assembly seat due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Nanda is maintaining silence and has adopted a wait-and-watch strategy as he is expecting a BJD ticket at least for his wife Indira.

Nanda had won from Jeypore in 2000, 2004 and 2009 elections. However, he lost the seat in 2014 and 2019 elections to Congress rival Taraprasad Bahinipati.

In 2019 polls, Nanda secured 54,334 votes while Bahinipati polled 59,785 votes and emerged the winner. Similarly in 2014, Nanda had got 57,011 votes and Bahinipati secured 65,378 votes.