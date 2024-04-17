Dam project: Padampur’s BJP nominee faces protest

BARGARH: Representatives of 28 villages affected by the proposed Ong river dam project on Tuesday staged a protest in Pujharipali village and threatened to withdraw support from the BJP candidate for the Padampur Assembly seat in the upcoming elections.

The agitators, under the banner of ‘Ong Nadi Bandha Pratirodh Committee’ also held a protest meeting at Lakhmara in Paikmal block. BJP’s Padampur candidate Gobardhan Bhoy has been reportedly agitating in favour of the Ong river dam project.

The agitating villagers alleged that Bhoy has delivered many speeches in favour of the project before the people of the affected areas. “Anyone who comes out in his support will face consequences. Bhoy will not be allowed to give his agent in any village. People of the region have vowed to vote against the BJP candidate as he is trying to give us the torment of displacement,” they added.

The committee members said they will take out rallies in all the 28 affected villages in protest against Bhoy.