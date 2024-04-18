3 gets rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girls in separate cases

PURI: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special Court under POCSO Act, Puri, Ramnath Panda sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigourous imprisonment and one with 10 years in three separate rape cases.

According to the prosecution, one Kumar Jena of Baliguali village under Pentkota Marine police station was sentenced to 20 years rigourous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019. He was also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 by the judge. In default of which, he would result in an additional jail term of one month.

Similarly, the court has awarded Sidhant Dalai (20) of Hatia village under the Brahmagiri police station 20 years of rigourous imprisonment for raping a minor girl on April 2019. He was also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000. Failure in pay would result in an additional jail term of one month.

On Friday, the court while disposing a decade-old rape case of a minor girl, sentenced one 42-year-old Akshyaya Parida of Gunduchipatana to 10 years of RI with a fine of Rs 20,000.