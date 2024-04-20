Odisha: Congress candidates file nominations as mercury touches 400 Celsius in Koraput

JEYPORE: Braving the searing heat, sitting MP and Congress candidate from Koraput Lok Sabha seat Saptagiri Ulaka filed his nomination papers on Friday.

Accompanied by thousands of Congress workers and leaders of Koraput and Rayagada districts, Ulaka marched to the collector’s office in a road show and filed his papers before election officer V Keerthi Vasan. Over 5,000 Congress workers took part in the road show.

Congress candidate from Jeypore Assembly seat Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Koraput nominee Krushna Kuldip and Pottangi candidate Ram Chandra Kadam were present. On the day, Kadam and Kuldip also filed their nominations for their respective seats.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ulaka said people will elect him again from Koraput LS seat due to the development works carried out in the region during his tenure as MP. “Congress candidates will do better in all the seats of the tribal region in the upcoming elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, intense heat gripped many parts of Koraput with the mercury reaching 40 degree Celsius on the day. Normal life was thrown out of gear as markets, business establishments and other institutions wore a deserted look during the peak hours. The sultry weather conditions also hit vehicular traffic on both national and state highways besides local roads. Sources said usually, Koraput experiences maximum day temperature of 38 degree Celsius during the second week of April and May. But this year, the mercury has touched 40 degree Celsius bringing misery to residents.

Unlike previous years, the district is yet to receive rainfall so far this month which many believe has aggravated the heatwave condition.