Odisha: Ganja peddler held while trying to meet associates

BHUBANESWAR: Business associations, legal or illegal, do not always pay off. Rahul Sethi, a wanted ganja peddler learnt it the hard way when he was nabbed while trying to meet his associates, lodged in the special jail, Jharpara here.

Sethi’s three associates including two from Jharkhand were arrested by the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police on February 11. While 300 kg ganja was seized from them, Sethi had been absconding. Sources said SCU had established Sethi was the mastermind of the racket and it was vital that he be arrested to ascertain his links in other states. Sethi had switched off his mobile phone and SCU officers deliberately chose not to carry out raids at his house or question his family members to know about his whereabouts.

Sethi possibly presumed he was not on police radar and visited the jail here to meet his associates and bring them out on bail. He wanted his jailed associates to continue to work for him as two of them are from neighbouring Jharkhand where he was transporting the ganja.

He would have attempted to bring all the accused out on bail for his own interest but before that could happen, he was arrested, said a senior police officer. Police have seized a car from him.