Senior BJD leader quits party over rejection of candidature

JEYPORE: Unhappy over the BJD’s decision in rejecting her candidature and fielding Indira Nanda, wife of former minister Rabi Nanda from the Jeypore Assembly constituency, senior leader and zilla parishad member Bindurani Mishra resigned from the party on Friday.

Sources said Bindurani had begun her political career with the BJD in Jeypore in 1997. Subsequently, she was elected as the councillor of the Jeypore municipality and held different positions in the women wing of the party in the district.

Expressing discontentment, Bindurani said the party leaders had assured her of giving a ticket during this election and advised her to continue working for the constituency but to no avail.

“The party rejected my application and decided to field Indira Nanda, wife of former minister Rabi Nanda. It is unfortunate that they disrespected my years of contribution and chose a newcomer. It seems the BJD just wants to empower Nanda’s family instead of empowering women,” she rued.