Odisha: History-sheeter held in Barpali bank robbery case

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Tuesday arrested a history-sheeter for his involvement in a bank robbery which took place under Barpali police limits in the district on April 18.

The accused Amit Dash (39) of Dudukasira under Sadar police limits in Balangir district was earlier booked in at least 24 cases of crimes including murder, robbery, dacoity in Balangir, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Phulbani and parts of Chhattisgarh.

Briefing mediapersons, Bargarh SP, Prahalad Sahai Meena said, “Following the robbery, multiple teams were formed and raids conducted to nab the accused. Subsequently, he was apprehended by the staff of Town PS on Tuesday. During investigation, he confessed to his involvement in the robbery.” An amount of Rs 4.26 lakh and firearm along with ammunition besides motorcycle used in the robbery were seized from his possession. Further investigation is underway to apprehend the other absconding accused and recover the rest of the stolen cash, the SP added.

On April 18, the accused along with another miscreant entered into the Utkal Gramya Bank in Barpali during the lunch hour, when only two staff were present in the bank. They looted around Rs 9.72 lakh at gun point before fleeing the spot.

During interrogation it was also ascertained that, the accused was on the run evading arrest in an NDPS case which took place last year, the SP added. In the case, police had seized two SUV cars, two walkie-talkie, four live ammunition and 48 kg ganja.

After Tuesday’s arrest, police have also seized two SUVs, two mini trucks and mobile phones, the officer added.

The accused had earlier looted about 3.5 kgs of gold ornament and cash from a jewellery shop in Baramkela of Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. He was convicted in the case and jailed for eight years. Later, he also served three years in jail for committing a murder in Balangir.