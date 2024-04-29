35 fresh fire points in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: Wildfire continues to rage in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) with the soaring temperature adding fuel to it.

In the last 24 hours, 35 fresh fire points were detected at different places in the five divisions of the tiger reserve. While four new fire points were found in Baripada division, two were detected in Karanjia, seven in Similipal south, nine in Similipal north and 13 in Keonjhar.

Regional chief conservator of forests and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the fire points were detected with the help of satellite survey and efforts were made promptly to douse the flames. Hot and dry condition are helping the fire to spread faster in the forests. The 54 fire points which were identified on Saturday, have also been doused successfully, Gogineni added.