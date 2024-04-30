10 livestock electrocuted by 11 KV wire in Balasore

BALASORE : In a tragic incident 10 cattle died after coming in contact with an 11 kv live wire in Kanchapada village of Simulia area on Monday.

The mishap came to light when the owner of the cattle noticed that the animals had not returned home after grazing. Concerned about the delay, the owner started searching and found the cattle lying in a field nearby. However, upon getting closer, the owner received an electric shock, and immediately alerted the lineman of the area.

The power supply was disconnected but by then the cattle had died. Sources said, they must have grazed under the 11 kv live wire, which was hanging a few metre above the ground. All the cattle must have got in contact with the wire resulting in electrocution.

The villagers alleged that despite informing the power supply department about the dangling live wire since long, they had not rectified the fault.

They demanded compensation from the electricity department for the loss. However, the officials reportedly did not reach the spot to assess the matter.