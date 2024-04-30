Fire in Bank of India’s zonal office canteen in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, 3 hospitalised

BARIPADA : Panic spread after a fire broke out in the canteen of Bank of India’s zonal office, situated in front of MKC High School, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district on Monday. However, fire personnel reached the spot and extinguished the flames.

Sources said, the blaze and thick smoke from the canteen, alarmed both customers and staff. While some staff working in the canteen ran out, a few others were trapped.

After fire personnel reached the spot, they along with security officials evacuated the zonal office staff and rescued those trapped in the canteen.

The injured were later taken to PRM MCH at Baripada for treatment.

Head cashier Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, confirmed that the fire originated in the canteen and all the staff were safely evacuated.

Fire officer Bhabendra Nath Dey attributed the fire to a gas leak in the kitchen, which rapidly spread, causing panic among occupants. “All three staff members trapped in the canteen were rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment,” he added.