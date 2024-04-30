MP native held for swindling Rs 9.56 cr from DMF fund

BHUBANESWAR : The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested a native of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly siphoning Rs 9.56 crore from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund of Mayurbhanj.

The accused, Pomesh Tembhare of Bangalitola in Balaghat had switched off his mobile phone and was hiding in a village affected by left-wing extremism to evade arrest. He was nabbed by EOW with the assistance of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Madhya Pradesh police and brought to Odisha. He was produced at the OPID Court in Balasore on Monday.

The EOW had taken over the investigation of the case from Mayurbhanj police. The DMF account of Zilla Parishad is maintained with the Bank of India. In the complaint, the chief manager of the bank had said illegal transactions amounting to over Rs 9.56 crore were carried out in the account by producing four cheques on April 10 and 18.

During investigation, EOW officers found that the savings account of Zilla Parishad is maintained with the Bank of India’s Baripada branch in the name of district mineral foundation trust. The fraudsters produced forged/cloned cheques and managed to transfer `9,56,76,600 to two accounts registered in the names of PT Constructions and Suppliers maintained with Bank of Maharashtra and SK Enterprises with Punjab and Sindh Bank.

The money was further diverted to other bank accounts. Out of the total amount, more than Rs 5 crore was blocked and Rs 13.56 lakh lying in 33 accounts frozen. “Pomesh Tembhare is the owner/signing authority of PT Constructions and Suppliers. More than Rs 2.68 crore was transferred to the bank account of the firm. Apart from carrying out self-withdrawals, Tembhare had transferred the money to many other accounts,” said EOW IG, Jai Narayan Pankaj.

EOW said Tembhare is a member of a larger gang having a complex network in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha. The agency has collected important clues regarding the group’s members. They are engaged in such scams since over last four years, said sources.

The gang members were committing the crimes through meticulous planning like cloning of cheques, opening and operating multiple mule bank accounts, maintaining an information network with the help of local touts and others. EOW said further probe is on and efforts are on to nab the group’s mastermind and other members.