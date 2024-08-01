Chinese vessel detained in Paradip Port after Orissa HC order

PARADIP: A Chinese vessel was on Tuesday detained at the Paradip Port over a monetary dispute in connection with supply of low sulphur marine gas oil. The detention was made by the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) within 24 hours as per the directive of the Orissa High Court, in presence of local police.

A dispute had broken out between Sandi Trading Ltd, a trading company which despatched low sulphur marine gas oil, and the owner of the Chinese vessel ZHE HAI 505 following which the former filed an admiralty suit in the high court seeking a decree in its favour for a claim of around Rs 99.81 lakh citing the supply of low sulphur marine gas oil is covered under section 4 of the Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act 2017.

Based on the prima facie evidence presented, the Orissa High Court determined that the claim was maintainable under admiralty jurisdiction against the vessel. The court found sufficient grounds for the arrest of ZHE HAI 505, noting that without such an order, the petitioner’s case could be compromised as the vessel was likely to leave Paradip port soon.

On Monday, Admiralty Judge V Narasingh of the Orissa HC ordered for arrest of the vessel and appointed the civil judge (senior division), Kujang as marshal to execute the warrant within 24 hours.

The chairman of the PPA was also directed to facilitate the arrest. The high court’s order was communicated to the secretary, traffic manager of the PPA, the superintendent of police, and the IIC of Paradip Marine police station for necessary action.

IIC of Marine police station Babita Dehury said, “As per the direction of the HC, the civil judge Kujang, appointed as marshal, arrested the vessel on Tuesday in the presence of local police.” Consequently, the vessel ZHE HAI 505 was detained at Paradip port, she added.