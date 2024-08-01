Odisha: New Srimandir managing committee members soon

BHUBANESWAR: With the tenure of Srimandir’s managing committee coming to an end in August, the Law department on Wednesday began the process of formation of a new panel under the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

The department has asked the temple chief administrator to recommend names of 10 members of various Nijogs that have major stake in the ‘seva puja’ of the Trinity, for selection to the Shri Jagannath temple managing committee which is headed by Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb.

The administrator has to ensure that two persons of the same Nijog are not recommended. A rotation system would be put in place to enhance the chance of representation of the Nijogs. There is also a provision for conduct of a lottery if the administrator is unable to select the names. From the list of names, the Law department will make a selection of people who would be nominated as members of the managing committee.

Apart from the representations of various Nijogs, the state government will recommend the names of two persons, who have brought laurels in social service, for their nomination to the managing committee.

The current managing committee was nominated on August 12, 2021.