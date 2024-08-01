Odisha's Akamba villagers survive without pipe water supply for week

JEYPORE: Villagers of Akamba under Jeypore block have expressed resentment over non-availability of water to their homes from Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) pipeline.

The affected villagers said since they have no access to dug wells or sufficient tube wells, they depend on the water supply from the RWSS pump house. However, for the last one week, they have not received drinking water from their domestic and community pipes, resulting in a water crisis. The villagers, about 1,000 in number, said they fetch their daily quota of water from nearby river point and irrigation canal. Even after informing the matter to RWSS, the scenario did not change.

“The continuous rainfall in our area has exacerbated the problem, and the block administration should take immediate action,” said Ramesh Behera, a resident of Akamba village. Official sources said a RWSS team had visited the village but was unable to restore the facility due to problem with the three-phase power supply for the water supply purposes. “The RWSS team is working to restore the pipe water supply in the village in coordination with TPSODL and the issue will be resolved soon,” said BDO SK Mohapatra.