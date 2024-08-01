Orissa HC suspends life sentence of ex-MLA in inspector murder

CUTTACK: The execution of life imprisonment sentence awarded to former Chhatrapur MLA Nagireddy Narayan Reddy for his involvement in the death of a police inspector was suspended by the Orissa High Court on Monday.

Reserve police inspector Binoba Meher had died after someone threw a bomb at him while he was on duty at Sindhigaon to keep an eye on possible law and order issues due to protests against land acquisition for a plant of Tata Steel on June 18, 1998. At least 22 people including CPI leader Reddy were named as accused and all of them were charged with murder under section 302 of IPC.

On July 31, 2023, the court of additional district judge-cum-special judge for MPs and MLAs had sentenced Reddy and 12 others to life imprisonment for the death of Meher.

Reddy and two other convicts in the case filed criminal appeal in the high court challenging their conviction. They also sought suspension of execution of the sentence imposed on them.

The division bench of Justice Debabrata Dash and Justice V Narasingh suspended the execution of the life sentence ‘taking into account the submissions, the impugned judgment and the happening in the incident including the role of the appellants as those emanate from the evidence and also the surrounding circumstances’.

Accordingly, the bench directed that ‘further execution of the sentence imposed upon the appellants (Reddy and two others) by the trial court shall remain suspended pending disposal of the appeal’ and fixed November 5 as the next date of hearing on the appeal.

While granting the relief, the bench also directed for release of Reddy along with the other two appellants on bail on such terms and conditions as deemed just and proper by the trial court.