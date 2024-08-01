Police nab under-trial prisoner five hours after he escapes in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) who escaped from police custody while being taken to jail from POCSO Court, Bargarh was nabbed from a school located behind the court, after a five-hour operation on Wednesday.

As per reports, the UTP identified as Babaji Chhuria of Sayan village within Sadar police limits of the district, was serving prison term at Bargarh jail for the last five years on charges of raping a minor girl. He was taken to the POCSO Court on the day for hearing.

However, when the police personnel were escorting him back to the jail after the hearing, Chhuria allegedly pushed the cops away and fled. Soon after the incident, multiple teams were formed to trace and nab the UTP. The CCTVs near the court were also examined and after around five hours, Chhuria was successfully nabbed from the terrace of Aurobindo School, which is located at a distance of 500 metre at the backside of the POCSO Court.

Bargarh sub-divisional police officer Padarbinda Tripathy said Chhuria was hiding on the Aurobindo School campus for five hours. “However, we laid siege to the area and caught hold of him as soon as he tried to escape,” the IIC said.