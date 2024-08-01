Road Safety Committee gives NHAI 15-day deadline to renovate IB bridge

JHARSUGUDA: The District Road Safety Committee in a meeting on Wednesday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair the Ib bridge on NH-49 within 15 days. The decision was made following concerns raised by the NHAI about the bridge’s deteriorating condition.

The NHAI proposed that traffic be diverted through Rampela bridge during the course of the repair work. As per the proposal, heavy vehicles including 12-wheel trucks and large 18-wheel trailers with transport capacities exceeding 30 tonne would be diverted through Rampela bridge to prevent potential collapse of the Ib bridge.

During the daily six-hour repair period starting from 8 am, heavy traffic will be restricted while other vehicles allowed to pass. An official order in this regard will be issued within a couple of days.

Meanwhile, district collector Aboli Sunil Naravane and SP Smit P Parmar expressed their dissatisfaction with the NHAI’s handling of the bridge work.

Naravane criticised the NHAI for failing to discuss the weakened state of the bridge in previous committee meetings and not informing the district administration beforehand. Parmar warned that NHAI would be held responsible for any accidents or bridge collapse, indicating potential legal action if there is loss of life or property.

Strict measures are being implemented to address illegal parking on NH-49, Biju Expressway and SH-10. The collector has instructed Vedanta Limited to resolve the issue of trucks carrying coal and blocking highways, which has increased accident risks and disrupted traffic.

Naravane also ordered the regional transport office (RTO) to shut down transport offices along the highways that contribute to traffic congestion. A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on trucks that do not cover their loads with tarpaulins.

The NHAI has also been directed to install lights at four accident-prone areas in the district within 48 hours.