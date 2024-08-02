Four more detained in elephant tusk smuggling in Odisha

BARIPADA: The Forest department has detained four more persons in connection with the illegal trade of elephant tusks.

The arrests took place on Thursday in the Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, with investigations indicating that two additional suspects may be involved in the case.

A day earlier, seven persons involved in the smuggling were arrested and forwarded to court.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Baripada forest division A Uma Mahesh stated that the case revealed a strong network of poachers. During investigation it was found that besides the seven arrested people, there were many others involved in the illegal trade.

The four accused detained for their involvement later confessed to the involvement of two others in both districts. They admitted to gathering five elephant tusks four years ago, after killing the jumbos in Balasore’s Kuldiha sanctuary. They had attempted to find buyers for the tusks but were unsuccessful due to restrictions.

Further investigation will confirm the identities of those who killed the elephants and other details by Friday, said the DFO.

Five tusks, three motorcycles, and other items were seized by the Forest department in a late-night operation in the Kaptipada area on Tuesday. The operation involved over 50 officials and security personnel from the Baripada forest division and the Similipal Tiger Reserve south division, who posed as buyers to dismantle the poaching ring.

The seven accused, charged under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, were forwarded to judicial custody.