Three summoned for climbing chariots in Puri

PURI: Police have issued notices to three persons who were caught on camera climbing onto the chariots during the Rath Yatra while wearing servitor outfits and carrying fake passes.

The three, identified as Rajesh Kumar Sahu of Gandia village in Dhenkanal district, Prasanna Kumar Behura of Kusumpur village in Kendrapara district, and Gopalkrushna Polanki of Brahmapur in Ganjam district, have been asked to appear before authorities.

Two criminal cases were registered at the Simhadwar and Kumbharpara police stations following complaints by temple administrator Ajay Kumar Jena. CCTV footage and drone camera images provided by the temple administration confirmed the unauthorised presence of these three persons on the chariots.

On the day of Rath Yatra, Rajesh and Prasanna were found on the chariots dressed as servitors and holding fake passes. The temple administrator filed a complaint at the Simhadwar police station. Similarly, during the Bahuda Yatra, Gopalkrushna was removed from the chariot under the direction of the chief administrator.

A complaint was lodged with Kumbharpara PS leading to a show-cause notice being issued to a Daitapti servitor who allegedly facilitated the entry of non-servitors.

Sources said three high-ranking individuals also climbed the chariots but no action has been taken against them.