Golamunda development officer held with Rs 4.92 lakh

BHAWANIPATNA: Vigilance on Friday arrested block development officer (BDO) of Golamunda for allegedly carrying Rs 4.92 lakh in cash on her official Bolero vehicle.

Akhyamita Kartik, the BDO, was travelling from Bhawanipatna to Koraput when she was intercepted by the Vigilance team near Jaring. The cash was found concealed in the panels of rear door of her vehicle to evade detection.

During interrogation, Kartik failed to provide a valid reason for carrying the cash. Koraput Vigilance division booked her under Sections 13(1)(b) and R/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. She was produced before the Special Vigilance Judge in Bhawanipatna on Friday.

Vigilance reports said Kartik had faced departmental inquiries twice earlier and been cautious due to a pending case against her for alleged corruption.

Raids were conducted at various locations including her husband’s home in Raigada, paternal home in Koraput, and official quarter in Golamunda. Kartik had been suspended earlier for misappropriating COVID funds while working at Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district and as tehsildar in Gunupur, Raigada district administration had also filed a police complaint against her for misappropriating Red Cross funds.