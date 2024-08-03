Mother-son get electrocuted to death from live wire, two others injured

JEYPORE: A mother-son duo died and two others suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a live wire at Jayantigiri village within Borigumma police limits in Koraput district on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Rama Amanatya (65) and her son Duryodhan Amanatya (45).

Sources said after taking bath, Duryodhan was drying his towel when he came in contact with a live wire and was electrocuted. On seeing her son’s condition, Rama rushed to his rescue but she too was electrocuted. Two other women also suffered burns when they tried to save the duo.

Subsequently, neighbours reached the spot and rushed the four injured to the district headquarters hospital, Jeypore. However, doctors declared Duryodhan and Rama dead. The two injured were discharged after preliminary treatment.

Borigumma police has registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway.