Odisha BJP chief Samal says government is committed to the development of Koraput

JEYPORE: The BJP government in the state is committed to all-round development of the people of Koraput region, said Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons here, Samal said before the polls, the BJP had promised development of agriculture and mining sectors, roads besides provision of drinking water and irrigation facilities for upliftment of people. In next five years, the state government will fulfil these promises and give more importance to infrastructure development in Koraput district.

“We are committed to work for the betterment of women, farmers and youths by providing all the required facilities as promised in our poll manifesto,” he said. The state BJP chief further said Koraput region has promising potential for mineral exploration. The revenue generated from mining activities will be invested in development of local areas. Besides, the Nabarangpur-Jeypore and Jeypore-Malkangiri railway projects will be taken up on priority basis.

Samal also thanked the voters of Koraput district for placing their faith in the BJP during the elections.

On being asked about his chances of securing a Rajya Sabha seat, Samal said he has no say in the matter and the BJP leadership in Delhi will take a decision in this regard. “BJP leaders at the national level select the party’s MLA and MP candidates. We do not interfere in the selection process,” he claimed.

Later in the day, Samal attended a party meeting at Koraput tribal museum. He advised BJP members to sincerely work for the people and strengthen the party organisation in tribal areas. Among others, Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha, Kotpad legislator Rupu Bhatra, BJP leaders Purnima Kerketa, Manas Mohanty and party’s district president Sumant Pradhan were present.