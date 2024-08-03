Odisha: Real estate a big lure for graft tainted officials

BHUBANESWAR: Corrupt government servants are increasingly investing their ill-gotten wealth in real estate amidst a boom in the sector.

In about a week, the anti-corruption wing of the state government has detected over 170 such properties from three tainted employees and their family members.

On Friday, chief construction engineer of Baitarani barrage division at Salapada in Keonjhar, Pravas Kumar Pradhan, was found in possession of 85 plots. When Vigilance launched simultaneous searches at seven locations linked to Pradhan over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets (DA), 80 plots in Jaleswar, four in Delanga and one at Sonakania in West Bengal were detected.

The sale deed value of Pradhan’s plots were about Rs 2 crore but Vigilance officers suspect the land could be much more in worth, and verification is continuing. Besides, he was found in possession of a five-storeyed building spread over 12,500 sq ft in Jaleswar, gold ornaments weighing 218 gm, Rs 11.70 lakh in cash and other assets.

A Vigilance officer said, the source of money through which Pradhan obtained such huge wealth is being examined. Pradhan had joined the Water Resources department as an assistant engineer in 1994. He was promoted as chief construction engineer on July 31.

On July 29, Excise joint commissioner Rama Chandra Mishra and his family were found in possession of 52 plots in Sambalpur, Balangir and Sonepur districts and other assets worth over Rs 3 crore.

Similarly, Lower Suktel project’s chief construction engineer Sunil Kumar Rout was found in possession of 34 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Dhenkanal and other assets worth at least `10 crore. Both Mishra and Rout have been arrested by the Vigilance for accumulating disproportionate assets.

Sources said tainted officials are using their illegal wealth to buy plots primarily for three reasons - to evade taxes, conceal actual ownership and soaring prices of land.

In many instances, the properties are bought in the names of their family members or even their associates.

“Details about family members in whose names the plots and other immovable assets are purchased are examined. Their incomes and financial transactions are also verified. If it is ascertained they are not capable of buying, they are made a co-accused in the case,” said Vigilance sources.