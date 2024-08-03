Suspected diarrhoea claims two lives in Odisha's Ganjam, affects 28 others

BERHAMPUR: A suspected diarrhoea outbreak has reportedly claimed two lives and affected 28 people in Adapada village under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district in the last one week.

The two deceased, identified as Kenchu Nayak and Kanchan Nayak, were above 70 years of age. On Friday, a team from the district health office reached the village to provide treatment to the affected people.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) Dr Sarojini Devi said of the 28 affected people, 20 are undergoing treatment at Adapada community health centre. One person has been referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur and his condition is critical. The rest have been kept under observation at their respective homes.

The ADMO further said the two elderly persons who died in the village due to suspected diarrhoeal infection, were also suffering from other diseases.

“Consumption of water from open wells is suspected to be the cause of the outbreak. Following the monsoon showers, rainwater entered the wells last week. Water samples from the village have been collected and sent for tests. The diarrhoea situation is under control,” the ADMO added.