Tardy auction, poor vigil help minor mineral theft in Odisha

BARIPADA: As illegal mining flourishes in the ecologically sensitive Mayurbhanj district, poor pace of tender and inadequate staffing in the district minor mines department compounded the problem.

Illegal stone mining and mushrooming of crusher units in the fringe areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Bangiriposi, Kendua and Khunta have been reported but revenue, police and mines department officials seem to have turned a blind eye. Illegal lifting of sand from the banks of Subarnarekha river in Badasahi is a major concern too.

As per the district survey report, there are 203 sources of minor minerals across 26 blocks of the district. Of them, 161 sources have been taken over by the minor mineral wing. This includes 77 sand, 83 stone and one morrum sources. The rest 42 are entangled in legal disputes.

However, the survey report reveals of the 161 taken-over sources, 70 have been operational while the rest 91 are non-operational. These non-operational sources include 54 stone and 37 sand sources.

It is these 91 non-operational and 42 disputed sources which have become favourite hunting ground for the illegal mafia. Illegally mined stone, sand and morrum find their way to West Bengal, Jharkhand and other states.

Environmentalists said the mafia carry out their activities right under the nose of the administration. “The delay in tender of these minor mineral sources only helps the unscrupulous elements,’ said an activist.

In fact, from the 70 operational mineral sources, 46 are active while the rest 24 are inactive.

Sources pointed out that bidder have been finalised at tehsil levels for 22 sources including 14 sand and 8 stone mines but agreements are yet to be carried out. “During the current year, e-pass has been generated for 38 sources,” sources informed. These 38 mines include 22 stone, 15 sand and 1 morrum sources.

However, district minor mineral officer Udaibhanu Sahoo attributed the problem to poor staffing. “The district mines office is run by two officers and an outsourcing staff. Due to shortage of manpower, the department faces difficulty to prevent illegal mining in the district,” he said.

Environmental experts said the illegal mining not only impacts the environment, it also poses threat to wildlife and their movement.