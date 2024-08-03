Two students, teacher injured after mob attacks school in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a mob of around 20 youths forcibly entered a high school and attacked students and teachers over a past argument in Nayagarh district on Friday.

At least two students and a teacher suffered injuries in the attack which took place in broad daylight at SB high school in Machipada village within Sadar police limits of Nayagarh.

Sources said the mob trespassed into the school building when classes were underway and attacked the unsuspecting students. When a teacher tried to resist, he too was assaulted. Though several teachers and a few members of the school managing committee were present at the spot, they could not prevent the attack.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot but by then, the attackers had fled. Police said the assault might be a fallout of an argument which took place between the school students and some local youths recently.

Sources said last month, some youths were playing cricket near the school. When the ball entered the school premises, some students refused to return it, resulting in an argument with the youths.

On July 24, a group of youths tried to enter the school to attack the students but were prevented by teachers and locals. The school authorities also lodged a complaint with the local police in this connection. “The move by the school authorities might have angered the youths, leading to the attack,” said the sources.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Nayagarh Sudhakar Sahoo said the injured students and teacher have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital. Police have collected the footage of CCTV camera installed on the school campus.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident. Investigation is underway to identify the attackers and nab them, the SDPO added.