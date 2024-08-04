Forest officials rescue saltwater crocodile from village pond in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A stray four-foot-long female saltwater crocodile was rescued by forest officials from the pond of one Kalpataru Khanduala at Barahapur village, near Bhitarkanika National Park, on Saturday.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and five forest personnel took two hours to capture the crocodile that had strayed into the village pond from the nearby Hansua river during high tide. The reptile attempted to attack a woman washing utensils in the pond, informed villagers. “Crocodiles have killed around seven people within a year in Bhitarkanika and nearby areas,” said Ranjan Behera of Barahapur.

Later, the forest officials released the crocodile back to Bhitarkanika. “We roped the reptile after netting it and later released it into the Bausagada river within the park. The crocodile did not attack humans and was not injured during the capture,” said Chittaranjan Beura, forest range officer of Bhitarkanika.

Forest officials have advised villagers to use water bodies cautiously, erecting barricades in ghats of rivers and ponds to prevent crocodile attacks. Many such barricades have been built around Bhitarkanika to enhance safety.