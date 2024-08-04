Man held for cheating four women on pretext of marriage in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old man who conned four women - illegally married at least two of them - while wooing 49 others on a matrimonial site was arrested by Commissionerate Police which launched an operation called ‘Dulhe Raja’ to nab him.

Accused Satyajit Managobind Samal of Jajpur district, who would pose as a police officer, and sometimes as a central government employee, had duped one woman of Rs 36 lakh on the pretext of marrying her.

It was basing on the complaint of the woman that Capital police registered a case in February and went after Samal.

The complainant said Samal contacted her on a matrimonial site by impersonating as a police officer and cheated her of Rs 36 lakh. He also had physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. However, when the woman realised Samal’s intentions, she demanded her money. Samal reportedly terrorised her using a gun and fled.

During investigation, police found out that the complainant, a working professional, took loans from at least four banks to give Rs 27 lakh cash to Samal in different phases. She even bought a Maruti Baleno worth Rs 8.15 lakh for Samal.

Police registered a separate case after ascertaining that Samal had cheated another woman after contacting her on a matrimonial site. He took Rs 8.60 lakh and a Royal Enfield Interceptor bike worth Rs 3.50 lakh from her on the pretext of marriage.

Samal was staying on rent in Chandrasekharpur area but would flee to Dubai after cheating the victims. As he frequently went abroad, it was a challenge for Commissionerate Police which decided to turn the tables on Samal using his own game.