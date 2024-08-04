Minor Odisha college girl found hanging, parents suspect foul play

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl studying Plus Two was found hanging in her hostel at Govindapur village within Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district.

Sources said the deceased was a student of a private institution and residing in the hostel along with 26 other girls. On Friday night, when her roommates went for dinner to the hostel canteen and asked her to join, she refused. Instead she asked a friend to bring her food to the room. When the roommates returned with food, they found the door locked from inside.

As she did not open the door after repeated knocks, her friends informed the hostel warden, who informed the police. It was only after the police broke open the door, the girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

With her parents working in Surat, the girl was staying in the hostel, said her uncle Sankar Naik, who happened to be her local guardian.

After autopsy on Saturday, her body was handed over to her uncle. However the parents of the deceased, who are returning by train, suspected foul play and urged for an impartial inquiry.