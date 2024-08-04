State government forms task force to find investors for steel plant in Odisha's Keonjhar

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday decided to form a task force to scout for investors to set up mega steel plants in Keonjhar district, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The decision was taken after a review by the chief minister on the industrial scenario in the state and employment potential in the sector. The task force will be headed by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Expressing concern that Keonjhar is still underdeveloped and devoid of any big industries despite abundant mineral resources, the chief minister said the district has all required infrastructure and raw materials including power and water for mega steel plants.

He asked the Industries department to redouble its efforts to find out investors interested to set up steel projects in the district.

In 2006, ArcelorMittal which had planned a 12 million tonne integrated steel plant in Keonjhar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government. However, the global giant withdrew in 2013 expressing its inability to proceed with the project due to significant external delays.

Industry principal secretary Hemant Sharma apprised the chief minister of the industrial situation in the state and said around 989 proposals have been received by the government for setting up industries out of which 674 projects have got single window clearances.

Land has been provided to 352 industries for establishment of projects. While 183 projects are at different stages of progress, 74 industries have started operation. Sharma informed the meeting that the state has received 12 proposals for foreign direct investment (FDI). Efforts are on to ground 41 important investment proposals.

The CM said the state has huge potential to grow industrially but requires concerted effort to create a conducive environment for investors with timely support for project implementation.

He said the state government has set a target to create 3.5 lakh employment opportunities in the state in the next five years. Since sectors like textiles and food processing are labour intensive, attention should be given to promote investment in these sectors.

Industries Minister Sampad Swain was present in the review meeting.