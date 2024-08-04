Watchtower at Siali beach demolished Administration demolish watchtower eroded by tidal waves

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration on Friday demolished a watchtower at Siali beach under Erasama block to ensure safety of locals and tourists. The structure, built by the Tourism department in 2006, had been weakened by tidal waves that eroded its foundation, posing a risk of collapse.

Locals have now called for a new watchtower to be constructed to benefit both tourists and the community. The original watchtower allowed visitors to enjoy panoramic sea views, but over the years, tidal waves eroded its foundation, creating a significant threat.

The sea has encroached up to 700 metre into residential areas, where it was previously half a kilometre away from the watchtower. Every year, tidal waters cause significant damage by breaching the saline embankment near Kalabedi to Siali beach, despite temporary measures like sandbags and bamboo fences. BDO Erasama Lambodar Khuntia said the watchtower was unsafe and posed a threat to locals and tourists which is why it was demolished.

The administration has prepared an estimate and will submit a proposal to construct a new watchtower for tourists, he added.