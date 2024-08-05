Congress MLA Khilla seeks new panchayat at Muduliguda

MALKANGIRI: Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla has urged Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik to create a new panchayat at Muduliguda by bifurcating Nakamamudi panchayat in Korukonda block for the benefit of locals.

Bayapada, Angurguda, Amulibeda, Bankayaguda and Sana Amulibeda villages are situated around 100 km away from Nakamamudi and the locals face difficulties travelling such long distance to avail services like ration and pension. A new panchayat at Muduliguda will address the villagers’ long-pending demand, Khilla said in his letter to Naik.