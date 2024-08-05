Cuttack district reports 26 elephant deaths in last 5 years

CUTTACK: Rise in elephant deaths across Cuttack district has raised questions regarding the efficiency of forest officials in providing these gentle giants with appropriate environment for their protection and survival. As per sources, around 26 elephants died in the district between 2019 and 2024.

Of them, while 11 jumbos lost their lives to poaching, the remaining 15 are said to have succumbed to various illnesses. Meanwhile, Badamba range in Athagarh forest division has topped the casualty list with reports of eight elephant deaths in these five years. Similarly, while three jumbos died in Athagarh range, Khuntuni range recorded two elephant deaths in the said time period.

Meanwhile, two pachyderms died in Narasinghpur north range and six lost their lives in Narasinghpur south range. Similarly, four jumbos were reported dead from Narasinghpur’s Jilinda locality under Satkosia forest division while one elephant died in Dampada range under Chandaka forest division.

To curtail the rising deaths of elephants, the Athagarh forest division on Saturday held a cycle rally in association with Save Elephant Foundation Trust in Kakhadi, Nuapatana, Dhusuria and Kayalpada villages to sensitise local residents on ways to protect the jumbos and tackle man-animal conflict.

Environmental activists have, meanwhile, stressed on initiating steps to protect the elephant habitats, planting fruit-bearing trees, developing land for grazing and creation of water bodies in forests.