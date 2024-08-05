Dengue tally reaches 31 in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Four fresh cases of dengue were reported in Ganjam on Saturday, taking the tally to 31 in the district in the last one month.

Of the new cases, two were reported from Berhampur and one each from Bhanjanagar and Digapahandi blocks. The affected persons have been admitted to the dengue ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Of the total 31 cases reported from the district, 18 contracted the disease in Bihar, West Bengal, Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh. So far, 1,177 samples have been tested for dengue in Ganjam.

Health officials said the spread of the vector-borne disease is sporadic in the district. In the last three months, the administration has initiated measures to check the spread of dengue and health teams are visiting the vulnerable areas.

The teams are advising locals to cover sources of water and not allow accumulation of water outside homes. ASHA and anganwadi workers are also sensitising people and spraying insecticide in vulnerable areas.

Similarly, Boudh district has reported 14 dengue cases till July-end. The cases have been detected in Baunsuni, Harabhanga, Kantamal and Boudh notified area councils (NACs). District officials said people has been advised to prevent stagnation of water in their localities and use mosquito nets.