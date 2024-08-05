NHRC asks Odisha to check fitness of ferry boats

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Odisha government to direct all collectors to check the fitness of registered ferry boats operating in their districts.

The apex human rights panel has also asked the chief secretary to submit a report on action taken by the government to ensure safety of ferry boat operations in the state waters and preventing recurrence of boat capsize incidents.

In response to a petition on a recent boat mishap in Jharsuguda, the Commission has also directed the chief secretary to submit report on the action taken against the officials responsible for failure to supervise and ban the illegal ferry boats in the district.

Eight people were killed after a boat carrying 50 passengers from the Kharsia area in Chhattisgarh capsized in Mahanadi river on April 19. The incident took place when the people were returning after visiting a temple in Patharseni Kuda in Bargarh district.

The chief secretary has also been asked to mention the reasons, if no action has been initiated against the officials responsible for the lapses. Acting on the petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC has called for the report within six weeks.

At least 79 people have died, the highest in the country, in boat capsizes in Odisha last year. Observing that complaints pertaining to boat capsizes across the state are being received on a regular basis, the Commission ordered that there was a need to conduct a detailed study on the causes of accidents and precautions to be carried out by boat owners and drivers.

“The boat that capsized in Jharsuguda was overcrowded and being operated without a valid licence and fitness certificate. It did not have safety jackets or safety belts. The fitness certificate expired on October 16, last year. This clearly depicts the failure of the state authority to monitor and ban the operations of illegal ferry boats,” Tripathy said.

Although Chhattisgarh government has paid `4 lakh each to the deceased families, the Odisha government is yet to submit the report despite explicit directions by the panel.