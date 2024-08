BHUBANESWAR: As rescue teams race against time to trace survivors in the landslide ravaged areas of Kerala, Odisha has rushed a search and rescue dog named ‘Storm’ from Crime Branch’s K-9 Squad to the southern state to boost the efforts of multiple agencies working round-the-clock.

“A request was received from Kerala to send a search and rescue dog for the ongoing operations in Wayanad. Odisha government has deputed Storm to help in rescue efforts. He was sent to the southern state along with a special team on Sunday afternoon,” said CB IG, Shefeen Ahamed.

Storm is the only canine in the K-9 Squad which can be engaged in carrying out search and rescue operations. The special team consisting of five members is led by sub-inspector (SI) Anuj Taudia, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in K-9 Squad Dhiren Kumar Biswal, one havildar, Storm’s main handler Prahlad Nayak and his assistant Partha Sarathi Behera.

While all the canines of the K-9 Squad are trained to detect theft cases and explosives, six-year-old Storm, a German Shepherd, has the expertise to trace dead bodies and survivors from the debris.

“Tracker dogs are provided with the scent of the suspects but search and rescue canines can smell different types of human odour in the air. Storm was given this particular name as he is trained to carry out search and rescue operations,” said a senior officer.

The CB got Storm from a Bhubaneswar-based breeder in 2018 when he was five to six months old. The cadaver dog is registered with Kennel Club of India in Chennai. After getting inducted in K-9 Squad, he was deployed in Berhampur to carry out operations in nearby Gajapati district, which is also prone to landslides and natural calamities.

Severe cyclone Titli in October, 2018 had triggered massive landslides in Gajapati district, resulting in the destruction of 20 villages and claiming at least 48 lives. “Storm has been deployed in Berhampur since 2019 to carry out operations in case of an emergency in the dirstrict,” said a police officer.