Over 58K individual forest right claims getting renewed push in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district is pushing forward the pace of implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) after lagging behind in recognising individual forest rights (IFR) and community forest rights (CFR) claims.

Since the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) came into existence 18 years ago, the district has recognised 22,319 IFR claims. However, with renewed efforts over the last couple of years, the scenario is expected to improve.

The three integrated tribal development agencies (ITDAs) in Sundargarh, Panposh and Bonai have been entrusted with implementing the FRA 2006 provisions. Project administrator of Sundargarh ITDA, Dhirendra Sethi said over 58,000 fresh IFR applications are under joint verification, following which titles will be distributed.

Additionally, 950 CFR applications and around 1,120 community forest resource rights (CFRR) applications are under verification too. Sethi explained that the newly-introduced CFRR provision enables eligible ST and other traditional forest dwellers to manage, protect, conserve and maintain biodiversity in forests, while earning livelihoods.

The district has notable progress in collecting applications for IFR, CFR, and CFRR claims over the last couple of years and hopes to complete the joint verification processes shortly to distribute titles to eligible beneficiaries.

Sethi said the government introduced the Mo Jungle Jami Yojana to ensure effective implementation of FRA. Applications with relevant evidence undergo multiple layers of scrutiny, including approval at the gram sabha, sub-division level committee and district level committee.

However, the website of Odisha ST and SC Development does not contain IFR beneficiary details for Sundargarh, home district of Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram. The website contains IFR beneficiary details of 25 districts but data of Sundargarh has not been included for unexplained reason.

Sources said the district-wise IFR data is important to prevent duplication of claims.

Nodal Officer Sethi assured that he would ensure corrective action is taken regarding the website which, however, is maintained by another agency.