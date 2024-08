BHUBANESWAR: Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik’s statement on Sunday that JCB machines will be utilised for digging earth under MGNREGS has stoked a controversy with the Opposition terming the move as illegal.

The minister said JCB machines will be utilised by the government agencies to dig earth. Workers will then be utilised to shift the dug up soil to wherever it is required or be transported elsewhere. He said with this method government can provide work to the labourers for 300 days a week under MGNREGS.

Coming down heavily on the minister, BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera said the MGNREGS does not allow work by machines. Utilising machines for MGNREGS work is illegal, he said.

Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Rama Chandra Kadam also said using machines for MGNREGS work was illegal.