Bharatmala Project halts construction of Model College for tribal students in Koraput, Odisha

KORAPUT: The state government’s push to improve quality of education for tribal students through establishment of model degree colleges under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) has run into Bharatmala project in Koraput district.

The nearly-completed college building for Koraput Model Degree College has been occupied by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Bharatmala project leaving educational prospects of tribal students uncertain.

The plan to establish the college at Kutugaon village near Semiliguda began on February 3, 2019, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laying the foundation stone in a virtual ceremony.

With an estimated budget of Rs 12 crore for 2022-23 financial year, the project aimed to enhance higher education in the tribal district. However, the college building site has become a barrier to Bharatmala project which includes a special six-lane road connecting Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. During a survey for the project, the college site was included in the map, with the NHAI later taking over the building.

Consequently, the project cost was allocated to the Roads & Building department. Currently, the newly-constructed building intended for the model degree college is used as an office for Bharatmala project.