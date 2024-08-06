Medical team deployed as diarrhoea outbreak hits Tengupakhan village, Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Sixteen residents of Tengupakhan village, under Jaipatna block in Kalahandi, have been affected by diarrhoea. A medical team has reached to implement preventive measures.
According to reports, 16 villagers are suffering from diarrhoea, with three admitted to Jaipatna CHC and two others shifted to the Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital for treatment.
On Monday, a medical team from the district headquarters hospital rushed to the affected village. The team will conduct health surveillance, disinfect the village, and provide door-to-door treatment. Water and food samples will be collected for examination. Health department sources suspect the cause of the outbreak is contaminated water from a stream. “The situation is under control,” stated CDMO Dr Sucheta Pani. She added, “However, further details will be available once the team returns.”
1 dies, 3 hospitalised after consuming wild mushrooms
One person died and three others are under treatment after consuming wild mushrooms in Ainlabhata village in Jaipatna block.
According to information, the family in Ainlabhata village cooked wild mushrooms collected from the forest on Saturday night. After consumption, they developed food poisoning symptoms, including vomiting.
One family member, admitted to Kalampur CHC on Sunday evening, died, while three others are under treatment in a private hospital in Junagarh.
A health team has reached the village and collected food samples for examination.