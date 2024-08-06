Medical team deployed as diarrhoea outbreak hits Tengupakhan village, Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Sixteen residents of Tengupakhan village, under Jaipatna block in Kalahandi, have been affected by diarrhoea. A medical team has reached to implement preventive measures.

According to reports, 16 villagers are suffering from diarrhoea, with three admitted to Jaipatna CHC and two others shifted to the Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital for treatment.

On Monday, a medical team from the district headquarters hospital rushed to the affected village. The team will conduct health surveillance, disinfect the village, and provide door-to-door treatment. Water and food samples will be collected for examination. Health department sources suspect the cause of the outbreak is contaminated water from a stream. “The situation is under control,” stated CDMO Dr Sucheta Pani. She added, “However, further details will be available once the team returns.”