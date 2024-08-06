Odisha fails to implement centre's guidelines for coaching institutes

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the government is yet to implement Centre’s model guidelines or work out its own legal framework for coaching centres, regulation of these privately-run classes and tutorials has become a tricky affair in the state.
Though hundreds of coaching centres have mushroomed in different parts of the state, the government is clueless about their exact number or the measures they have in place for students’ safety or ensuring teaching quality. There have also been allegations of fraud and financial exploitation by some coaching centres through fake promotion and advertisements but a regulatory framework to deal with such issues is yet to be implemented.
Keeping in view the irregularities and mismanagement in different coaching centres from time to time, the Centre in January this year issued a set of model guidelines for their regulation and asked state and Union territories, not having any regulatory framework of their own, to refer or follow it.
As per the guidelines, coaching centres having more than 50 students need to be registered with the local competent authority within three months of their operation. The centres need to allocate a minimum of 1 sq mtr area for each student in the class.
Besides, institutes have been asked to adhere to all safety norms, keep their fee collection and process of engaging qualified teachers transparent and not conduct classes for a batch beyond five hours a day. In case of violation of any terms and conditions, fine of Rs 25,000 will also be slapped on the said coaching centre in the first offence, Rs 1 lakh in the second offence and revocation of registration in the subsequent offence.
Though seven months have passed, the state government is yet to act on it. Moreover, it is also sitting on the proposed Odisha Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Act for the last eight years. The draft bill framed in 2017 had provisions that after enforcement of the proposed Act, any person seeking to establish or run coaching institutes would require to apply before the district collector along with registration fee of Rs 5,000.
Sources said the coaching centres in the state are often registering themselves as trust, private agency or partnership firm etc. “This makes it easier for them to hide their lapses and evade the crackdown,” said an official from Fire Services department.
Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Manipur already have their law for control and regulation of coaching centres while Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) bill 2023 is also in the public domain.
While School and Mass Education department authorities said they will wait for government decision in this regard, Higher Education secretary Aravind Agrawal said the department will examine Centre’s model guidelines and take measures accordingly.
Centre’s guidelines
No coaching centre to enroll students below 16 years of age.
Coaching classes with 50+ students need to register with the competent authority within 3 months.
Compliance to fire safety and building safety codes a must.
Minimum one square metre area to be allocated for each student .
Tutors having qualifications less than graduation are not to be engaged.
Receipt for fee charged must be made available.