Odisha fails to implement centre's guidelines for coaching institutes

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the government is yet to implement Centre’s model guidelines or work out its own legal framework for coaching centres, regulation of these privately-run classes and tutorials has become a tricky affair in the state.

Though hundreds of coaching centres have mushroomed in different parts of the state, the government is clueless about their exact number or the measures they have in place for students’ safety or ensuring teaching quality. There have also been allegations of fraud and financial exploitation by some coaching centres through fake promotion and advertisements but a regulatory framework to deal with such issues is yet to be implemented.

Keeping in view the irregularities and mismanagement in different coaching centres from time to time, the Centre in January this year issued a set of model guidelines for their regulation and asked state and Union territories, not having any regulatory framework of their own, to refer or follow it.

As per the guidelines, coaching centres having more than 50 students need to be registered with the local competent authority within three months of their operation. The centres need to allocate a minimum of 1 sq mtr area for each student in the class.