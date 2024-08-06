Odisha HC orders state to report on rural electrification progress

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the state government to file within three weeks a status report on supply of electricity to villages in the state.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad seeking direction to ensure basic facilities like electricity, pucca houses and drinking water in three villages of Nayagarh district .

On July 31, Nayagarh collector Swadha Dev Singh was directed to appear online and furnish correct status of the facilities by way of a report. Accordingly, Singh appeared before the court on the day and submitted an affidavit which indicated that there was no electricity supply to 13 per cent of the villages in the district.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho directed the principal secretary Panchayati Raj department to file an affidavit disclosing the number of villages in the state that have not been electrified. The bench also expected the affidavit to disclose the number of households that remain without power connections in the villages that have been electrified.

The bench also directed the Nayagarh collector to file a detailed affidavit stating the scheme for electrification of the villages. The matter was fixed for hearing after three weeks.

As recorded in the court’s order, the status report submitted by the collector stated that there was no electricity supply to 229 of the 1,672 villages in the district. While there were no borewells in 107 villages, drinking water was available through tube wells in all villages and a piped water scheme is underway to cover every village.