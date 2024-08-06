Odisha imposes spending limits on non-CMS departments

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government, that took a second vote-on-account for the first time in one financial year, has capped the administrative and programme expenditure for departments not covered under the cash management system (CMS).

As per the regulation of the Finance department, the administrative departments not covered under the CMS have been authorised to sanction expenditure up to Rs 15 crore at a time under administrative expenditure and transfers from the state, and Rs 30 crore under programme expenditure including state sector schemes, central sector schemes and centrally-sponsored schemes.

However, for 20 key spending departments that are covered under CMS, the minimum level of expenditure up to the third quarter is 60 per cent in both administrative expenditure and programme expenditure, which will be non-negotiable.

A Finance department official said notwithstanding the limits in respect of sanction and release of funds from vote-on-account, the administrative departments can sanction funds for relief expenditure and grant-in-aid (salary) for aided educational institutions, scholarship and stipend to SC and ST students, modernisation of state police force, judiciary, election and other security related expenditure.